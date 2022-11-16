Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Short Interest Up 5.7% in October

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,540,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 75,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.89.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Amazon.com stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,230,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,920,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.71. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $995.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
