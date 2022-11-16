Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,364 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.41% of Amdocs worth $44,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amdocs by 113.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 787.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Amdocs stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amdocs to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Amdocs to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.