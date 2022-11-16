American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the October 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Acquisition Opportunity Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAO opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. American Acquisition Opportunity has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13.

Institutional Trading of American Acquisition Opportunity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $1,539,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $1,095,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $881,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in American Acquisition Opportunity during the second quarter worth $135,000. 22.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States.

