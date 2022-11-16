American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.97-$5.07 EPS.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.62. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

