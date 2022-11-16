American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in October

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the October 15th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $2.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,557. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.