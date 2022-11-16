American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.10

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.10 and traded as high as $53.71. American Woodmark shares last traded at $51.61, with a volume of 81,472 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in American Woodmark by 29.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Woodmark by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 854,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 481,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after purchasing an additional 173,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

See Also

