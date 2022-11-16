AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,994 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.59% of AmerisourceBergen worth $1,064,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 13.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $11,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABC. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Shares of ABC opened at $152.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.78. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.68 and a 12-month high of $167.29.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 over the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

