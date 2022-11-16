Amgen (AMG) Price Reaches $1.13 on Top Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Amgen has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Amgen token can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amgen has a market cap of $112.19 million and $39,812.87 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.72 or 0.00574078 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,933.83 or 0.29902803 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11909137 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,175.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

