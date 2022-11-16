AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) PT Lowered to $6.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $9.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 172.73% from the company’s previous close.

POWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

AMMO Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWW traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $257.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.32. AMMO has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.94.

Insider Transactions at AMMO

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. AMMO had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry S. Markley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $633,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 1,764.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 570,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMMO by 148.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 418,345 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter valued at about $674,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the second quarter valued at about $850,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

