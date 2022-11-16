Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $67,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

