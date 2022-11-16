Analysts Issue Forecasts for CGI Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for CGI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the technology company will earn $5.58 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for CGI’s current full-year earnings is $4.99 per share.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in CGI by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
