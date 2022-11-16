Analysts Offer Predictions for High Liner Foods Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for High Liner Foods in a research report issued on Friday, November 11th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for High Liner Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
