Analysts Offer Predictions for Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KPRX)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($22.03) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($17.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

KPRX has been the subject of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group cut Kiora Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of KPRX stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

