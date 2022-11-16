Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for United Internet (UTDI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Internet (ETR: UTDI):

11/16/2022 – United Internet was given a new €31.00 ($31.96) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/11/2022 – United Internet was given a new €33.00 ($34.02) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/10/2022 – United Internet was given a new €34.00 ($35.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/10/2022 – United Internet was given a new €53.00 ($54.64) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/13/2022 – United Internet was given a new €22.00 ($22.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/3/2022 – United Internet was given a new €22.00 ($22.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

9/20/2022 – United Internet was given a new €34.00 ($35.05) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

United Internet Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of UTDI traded down €0.37 ($0.38) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €20.65 ($21.29). 580,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet AG has a 12-month low of €18.20 ($18.76) and a 12-month high of €36.15 ($37.27). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

