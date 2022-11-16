Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Price Target at $46.53

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

