Analysts Set Expectations for Home Point Capital Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Point Capital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

HMPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Home Point Capital to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Home Point Capital from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Point Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.11.

Home Point Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Point Capital

Shares of Home Point Capital stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The firm has a market cap of $249.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMPT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the second quarter worth $101,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $58,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

