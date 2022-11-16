Analyzing Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) & Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL)

Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) and Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Origin Agritech has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kalera Public has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Origin Agritech and Kalera Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kalera Public has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 5,334.78%. Given Kalera Public’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

7.9% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of Kalera Public shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Origin Agritech and Kalera Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Agritech $7.16 million 8.33 -$14.11 million N/A N/A Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Kalera Public has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Origin Agritech.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Agritech and Kalera Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A Kalera Public N/A -56.17% -9.59%

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology. The company also operates an e-commerce platform, which provides range of products, including agricultural seed products that comprise corn, rice, and vegetable seeds; other agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and agricultural chemicals; foods; household products; and other consumer products to farmers through online and mobile ordering. It has a collaboration agreement with Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences, the National Maize Improvement Center, China Agricultural University, and Zhejiang University. Origin Agritech Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Kalera Public

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

