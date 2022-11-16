Analyzing Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Vestin Realty Mortgage I (OTCMKTS:VRTA – Get Rating) and Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Vestin Realty Mortgage I shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestin Realty Mortgage I 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Creative Media & Community Trust Co., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.96%. Given Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Creative Media & Community Trust Co. is more favorable than Vestin Realty Mortgage I.

Profitability

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestin Realty Mortgage I N/A N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. 7.47% 11.80% 1.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vestin Realty Mortgage I and Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestin Realty Mortgage I $2.44 million 0.90 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A Creative Media & Community Trust Co. $90.93 million 1.59 -$850,000.00 ($0.55) -11.53

Vestin Realty Mortgage I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creative Media & Community Trust Co..

Summary

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. beats Vestin Realty Mortgage I on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestin Realty Mortgage I

Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. invests in loans secured by real estate through deeds of trust or mortgages in the United States. It also invests in, acquires, manages, or sells real properties. The company was formerly known as Vestin Fund I, LLC. Vestin Realty Mortgage I, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area. Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

