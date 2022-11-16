Analyzing XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY)

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) and Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XL Fleet and Quanergy Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get XL Fleet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XL Fleet $15.60 million 10.33 $28.79 million ($0.46) -2.48 Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

XL Fleet has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for XL Fleet and Quanergy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XL Fleet 0 0 0 0 N/A Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares XL Fleet and Quanergy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XL Fleet -272.74% -14.94% -10.08% Quanergy Systems N/A N/A -46.81%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of XL Fleet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Quanergy Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XL Fleet

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Quanergy Systems

(Get Rating)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for XL Fleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XL Fleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.