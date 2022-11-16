Ankr (ANKR) Market Capitalization Hits $211.40 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $211.40 million and $22.04 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,955.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009939 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00008011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00042637 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005825 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00021839 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00243426 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.0211313 USD and is up 8.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $67,117,091.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

