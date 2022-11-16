Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the October 15th total of 8,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 963,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,631,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,823,000 after buying an additional 304,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after buying an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,995,000 after buying an additional 287,786 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after buying an additional 842,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APLS traded down $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,517. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

