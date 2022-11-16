Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $487,358.61

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $11.23 million and approximately $487,358.61 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00060956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023286 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

