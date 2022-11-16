Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:AFT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,741 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

