Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (AFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:AFT opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
