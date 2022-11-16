Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.

APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 145.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Stories

