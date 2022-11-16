Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.
APLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.29 per share, for a total transaction of $81,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 498,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,934.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16.
Apple Hospitality REIT Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from Apple Hospitality REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.13%.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.
Featured Stories
