Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.67.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $111.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average of $95.60. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $179.40.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total value of $646,704.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,436,405.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

