Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMBP. Bank of America cut their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 308,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 277,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co raised its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.84% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

