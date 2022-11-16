argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the October 15th total of 794,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($412.37) to €425.00 ($438.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in argenx by 144.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in argenx by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in argenx by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $5.96 on Wednesday, hitting $364.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.82. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $403.77.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $146.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.49 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 295.08% and a negative return on equity of 49.53%. Equities research analysts predict that argenx will post -15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

