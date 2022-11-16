Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Barclays

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,143. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08.

In other news, Director Alton F. Doody III acquired 11,750 shares of Arhaus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $1,277,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the second quarter valued at about $820,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 891,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $668,000. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

