ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,069,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,529 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $42,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $101,694,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,484,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 702,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,384,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth $80,808,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

