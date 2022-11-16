Ark Market Cap Reaches $36.57 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $36.57 million and $2.17 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005924 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004435 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,540,736 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

