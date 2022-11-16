Ark Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. Ark has a market capitalization of $36.68 million and $2.29 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010108 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00025113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005957 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004448 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,537,128 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.