Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 1,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,063,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Arqit Quantum Trading Down 5.5 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
