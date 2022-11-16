Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.16. Approximately 1,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,063,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Arqit Quantum alerts:

Arqit Quantum Trading Down 5.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 438.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 4,755.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 11,889 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 10.3% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 100.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arqit Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arqit Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.