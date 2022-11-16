Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Purchased by King Wealth

King Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. King Wealth owned 0.08% of Arrow Financial worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROW. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,525,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,539,000 after buying an additional 39,843 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 718,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,292,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,478. The stock has a market cap of $577.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.68. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.34.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.