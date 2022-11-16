ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the October 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V Price Performance

ARYE stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V in the 2nd quarter valued at $755,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 165,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 49,243 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare and healthcare-related industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

