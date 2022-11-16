Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Target Price to $16.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Travelzoo Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of TZOO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo
Travelzoo Company Profile
Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.