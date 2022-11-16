Ascendiant Capital Markets Trims Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Target Price to $16.00

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 161.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TZOO. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Travelzoo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of TZOO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,173. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of 76.51 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 195,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.04% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

