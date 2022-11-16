Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
APWC stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.