Associated Banc Corp Buys 291 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $185.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.38.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

