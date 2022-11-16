Associated Banc Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Motco lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 121.2% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NYSE:JCI opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.55. The company has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

