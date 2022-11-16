Associated Banc Corp Sells 302 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Associated Banc Corp lessened its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $475,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,702,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $71.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

