Associated Banc Corp Trims Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.7% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.7 %

F stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

