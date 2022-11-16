Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Icon Advisers Inc. Co.

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Assurant by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 32.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Assurant by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Assurant by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.20.

Assurant Stock Up 1.0 %

Assurant Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average is $162.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $194.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

