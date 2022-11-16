Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Franklin M. Berger Sells 25,500 Shares

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,772.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.37. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.
