Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Director Franklin M. Berger Sells 25,500 Shares

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) Director Franklin M. Berger sold 25,500 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $131,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 794,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,091,772.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.37. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $11.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVIR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 345,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 56,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,674,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

