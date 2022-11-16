Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento Stock Up 7.6 %

NYSE:ATTO opened at $3.82 on Friday. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atento Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 548.6% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 12.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Atento by 7.8% in the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.