Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Atento Stock Up 7.6 %
NYSE:ATTO opened at $3.82 on Friday. Atento has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atento (ATTO)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.