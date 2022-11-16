Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Atlantic American stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. Atlantic American has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.29.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Atlantic American worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

