Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 101 at Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from SEK 96 to SEK 101 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.04.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.31. 361,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,351. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $17.87.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco ( OTCMKTS:ATLKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.