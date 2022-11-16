Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Cameron Deatsch Sells 2,011 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.18. 2,723,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,393. The company has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.05. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Macquarie lowered Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $380.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after purchasing an additional 397,595 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,695,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,412,000 after buying an additional 496,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

