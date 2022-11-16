Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 136 Shares

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total transaction of $18,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,241.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TEAM traded up $6.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $141.18. 2,723,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,393. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $114.11 and a 12-month high of $448.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.05.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Atlassian from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1,383.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

