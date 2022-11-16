Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $295.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,049,701.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $225,991.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 109,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,808,009.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $26,531,316 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM opened at $141.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $448.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 71.10%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

