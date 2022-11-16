AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93,714 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $31,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.6 %

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

