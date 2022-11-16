AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AT&T by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,929,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $730,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.80. 699,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,577,192. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

